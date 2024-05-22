Assam: Ex-student Prince Baruah extends financial assistance to her school Gaurisagar Sishu Sadan

GAURISAGAR: A newly appointed DSP, Prince Baruah, a resident of Gaurisagar in the Sivasagar district, recently visited her Gaurisagar Sishu Sadan, where she had her primary education. Prince is a postgraduate of Dibrugarh University’s Department of Biotechnology. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) handed over a financial donation of Rs 10,000 to the principal of the school, Hemajyoti Pukan. The founder principal of the school and prominent cultural worker, Rajen Boiragi, was present at the function.

