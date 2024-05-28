Obituary Dr Ranjan Bharali

Dr Ranjan Bharali, the former vice principal of the historic Nowgong College (autonomous) and HoD, Department of Commerce, breathed his last at a hospital in Guwahati last night while undergoing treatment after sustaining severe injuries in a road mishap a few days back.

Dr Bharali started his career as an assistant professor in Nowgong College in 1985 and rendered his service at various levels to the college. He retired from the college on January 31, 2021 as the vice principal as well as HoD, Department of Commerce. During his service life, Dr Bharali was also elected as the president of Nowgong College Teachers’ Council for two years. Apart from his teaching, Dr Bharali also authored a dozen of books on academic courses especially for the benefit of the students of commerce stream. He was associated for long with several socio-cultural organizations of the small town here till his demise too.

He leaves behind his wife, two children and a host of relatives. His demise was mourned by various organisations and dignitaries of the town and also paid floral tributes to him.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma, former AGP Minister Girindra Kr Baruah, the teachers’ groups from Nowgong College, ADP College, Khagarijan college, Nowgong Girls’ College, district units of All Assam Students’ Union and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad and other expressed their grief over his demise.

