Assam: Ancient Artefacts recovered in Bokakhat Sub-District

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Several old artefacts were recovered today from the bank of a former river near Jugal Ati, close to Bokakhat Tea Estate in Bokakhat Sub-District. A number of rusted iron objects were unearthed after soil eroded from the historic Rajagarh area. The recovered items include several old iron implements such as hoes, axes, spears, iron lamps, an iron peacock, knives and other objects.

According to local residents, there was once a boat landing or ferry point in the area during British rule. An old iron ship anchor, believed to be evidence of that period, still remains in the area.

Local people believe that the recovered objects are very old. However, their actual age can only be determined through proper examination by the Department of Archaeology. Concerned citizens said the artefacts require archaeological investigation to establish their historical significance.

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