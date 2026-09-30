Assam: Animal health camp organised in Sivasagar’s Chagmai Gaon

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: In a collaborative effort to extend timely support to livestock farmers affected by the recent floods, an animal health camp was organised at Chagmai Gaon, Phulpanisiga, Sivasagar, by Bharat Vikash Parishad, Assam Chapter, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Jorhat and KVK, Sivasagar, on Tuesday. The camp focused on providing essential animal health support, medicines, feed, mineral mixtures, and technical guidance to flood-affected livestock farmers. More than 100 livestock farmers of the locality benefited from the programme.

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