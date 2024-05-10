Assam: ‘Anna Sewa Project’ ceremonially inaugurated for poor and needy people

NAGAON: A unique mission for the poor and the needy - ‘Anna Sewa Project’ was ceremonially inaugurated on Thursday, heralding a new era of compassion and community service.

Amar Krishna Paul, Director of JNC Publication, and Dr Indrani Deka from KKHSOU, as well as Jinti Das, ACS, and Biresh Das inaugurated the project, symbolizing a collective commitment for alleviating hunger and supporting the less fortunate.

The essence of the “Anna Sewa Project” lies in its simplicity and inclusivity. Every individual who wishes to participate can contribute rice in a Matka (clay pot) daily. As the collection grows, it will be pooled and distributed to those in need, including residents of Antha Ashram, old age homes, and other deserving beneficiaries. This noble endeavour, conceptualized and championed by Yogacharya Subhashish Kar, founder president of Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre, embodies the spirit of selflessness and humanitarianism.

Yogacharya Subhashish Kar, presiding over the programme expressed profound gratitude to all supporters and emphasized on the transformative potential of collective action in addressing social challenges.

In addition to the ‘Anna Sewa Project’, the inauguration ceremony also witnessed with the announcement of another impactful initiative by ‘Assam Yoga Mahasangha.’ In commemoration of the upcoming International Day of Yoga 2024, the organization declared plans to organize two free yoga camps across all 32 districts of Assam. This initiative aims to promote physical and mental well-being among citizens, fostering a culture of holistic health and harmony.

Besides, ‘Purbanchal Gramya Mahila Yoga Foundation’ unveiled its comprehensive agenda for promoting yoga in rural areas. In order to provide rural people with the means for holistic health and well-being, ten yoga camps were organised in the Harijan area. These camps aimed to help those who most needed the advantages of yoga.

The inauguration ceremony served as a powerful testament to the collective goodwill and commitment to social uplift in Assam.

