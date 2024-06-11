NCHAC Chief Debolal Gorlosa Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Sengya Tularam Boys Hostel in Guwahati

Haflong: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa dedicated Sengya Tularam Boys Hostel as a gift to the students community at Guwahati on the occasion of completion of his eight years as the Chief Executive Member on Monday in presence of Mohet Hojai, Chairman, NCHAC, Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Memeber, I/C Education, Dhac Miss Rupali Langthasa, Member Of Autonomous Council, NCHAC.

This state-of-the-art hostel facility located at Bhagaduttapur, Kahilipara, Guwahati is designed under CEM’s esteemed guidance to provide the students with priority of students from BPL families with a comfortable, safe, and conducive environment for their academic and personal growth.

The grand inaugural ceremony was attended by Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member, I/C Education, DHAC, Rupali Langthasa, Member Of Autonomous Council, NCHAC.

All the speakers appealed to the students community of Dima Hasao to avail this opportunity for the purpose of pursuing higher studies.

CEM Gorlosa in his speech revealed that the entire team of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council is very much committed to make Dima Hasao one of the best district of Assam. He also thanked Chief minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and love for the people of Dima Hasao in particular.

