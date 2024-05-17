Assam: Higher Education Commissioner visits Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: Narayan Konwar, the Commissioner of Higher Education, Government of Assam, visited Lakhimpur Commerce College on Thursday. During his inspection, Commissioner Konwar took a stock of the progress of the project works and plan being implemented by the college under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) grant. He was assisted by Principal Dr Lohit Hazarika and RUSA Coordinator Dr Manoj Kumar Sill during his visit. Commissioner Konwar congratulated the college family for receiving a grant of Rs. 5 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) and had an interaction with the teachers of the college. He emphasized on research by college teachers and informed about the Research Councils to be formed at state and district levels. During his interaction, the Commissioner of Higher Education also discussed various issues faced by the teachers.

