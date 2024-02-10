Assam: Pre-selection awareness-cum-counseling programme for Agniveer training held at Kokrajhar Commerce College auditorium hall

KOKRAJHAR: Pre-selection awareness-cum-counseling programme for Agniveer pre-recruitment training for BTR youths, 2024 was held at Kokrajhar Commerce College auditorium hall on Friday. The initiative is aligned as per the clause 10.2 of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020, which states that the Bodo youths will be considered for recruitment in the army, paramilitary forces, and police to increase their representation in the forces. The pre-recruitment training rallies would be organized by the agencies of armed forces to facilitate the process. In this light, the government of BTR has collaborated with the valiant units of the Indian Army to conduct special pre-recruitment training for Bodo youths.

The pre-selection-cum-counseling programme was chaired by Jagadish Prasad Brahma, Director of Education, BTC, in the august presence of CEM, BTC Pramod Boro as chief guest and in the presence of Kokrajhar SP Pushpraj Singh, Col. Gaurav Negi of Territorial Army and Col. Arthur Cooke of 135 Infantry Battalion (TA) and MCLA Madhab Ch. Chetry as guests. The event began with a welcome address by JP Brahma, Director of Education, BTC followed by a motivational speech by SP Pushpraj Singh.

In his speech, Singh spoke of his own experience as a panelist in the CEE examination recruiting process and his observations of numerous kids who dropped out of school because of financial difficulties. At the end of his speech, he also shared that 76 people, mostly youth, lost their lives in 2023 due to bike accidents and encouraged the students to wear helmets.

Lt. Col. Gaurav Negi displayed a presentation showing the background of the Indian Army, followed by talking about the Agniveer scheme, its eligibility criteria, pre- and post-selection process and the dos and don’ts in the application. He shared reasons for the rejection of applications. He also encouraged the students to check the website, www.joinindianarmy. nic.in, to apply online and for further information. He highlighted that there will be a screening on February 11 at Titaguri, Kokrajhar camp of the Territorial Army. He told the students not to get disheartened; in case they don’t get through the screening process, they can still apply for Agniveer. After the screening, the students will be prepared for CEE exams and physical tests by the Indian Army. Lt. Gaurav Negi also encouraged female candidates to participate.

At the onset, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for introducing the Agniveer scheme and to the Indian Army, especially the Titaguri camp for joining hands to support the youths of BTR. He encourages the students to utilize the opportunity. He also briefed them about the benefits of the defence services. He ended his speech by quoting, “In order to succeed in life, you need to overcome three problems: personal, family, and social problem.” The vice principal of Kokrajhar Commerce College, Dr. Alit Sen Gupta delivered the vote of thanks.

There were more than 300 participants from different colleges in Kokrajhar and Chirang and about 30% of them are members of the NCC. The students were delighted that such a programme was organized, and they are now more confident to apply. Many of their doubts were also cleared up after this programme.

Also Read: Assam: BTC to organize ‘Bodoland School Adoption Week’ from February 12

Also watch: