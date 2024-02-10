Assam: Sports festival organises by Dhubri district unit of Simanta Chetana Manch, Purvottar concludes

DHUBRI: A two-day district selection camp for the Border Sports Festival-2024 at Posterghat Mela Ground near NH-17 in Golakganj, organised by Dhubri district unit of Simanta Chetana Manch, Purvottar concluded on Wednesday.

The inaugural meeting on Tuesday was presided over by Manch’s North East Committee president, Hemant Kumar Roy, National Co- Coordinator Pradeepan Ji, District Deputy Commissioner Mridul Shivhare, former Golagganj MLA Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Manch’s Nagar and Sector Committee workers. Young athletes from a radius of 20 km from the barbed wire fence participated in the camp.

The selection was conducted for the youths in various sports like marathon running, kho kho, kabaddi, foot ball, high jump, long jump, shot foot etc.

The selection camp was attended by more than 400 players from Ranpagli, Chhatrasal, Laxmimari, Kedar, Durahati, Dharamshala and other areas of Dhubri district. Selected players and teams will participate in the state level competition.

Also Read: Assam: NABARD organized a skill development programmes at TRTC, Jorhat Extension Centre

Also Watch: