Tezpur: Tezpur, the headquarters of Sonitpur district, is renowned for its natural beauty and captivating archaeological ruins. The town is surrounded by undulating green valleys, lofty hills, the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas, and lush tea gardens. Tezpur holds substantial potential in the tourism sector.

The Tezpur District Court premises boast a nearly 123-year-old history, highlighted by the enchanting sight of rows of crape myrtle trees. From a distance, the slightly reddish-purple flowers create a visually pleasing panorama. The flowers of Ejar (Lagerstroemia speciosa), commonly known as the Pride of India, are among the most spectacular flowering trees in the world. Known for its outstanding summer blooms, the scientific name of this tree is Lagerstroemia flosreginae. It is also the state tree of Maharashtra and referred to in English as Queen Crape Myrtle. This fast-growing, nearly evergreen, moderate-sized species has many uses. Historically, it is believed that the eleventh Lord Buddha used this tree to achieve enlightenment, or Bodhi. Native to India, the Crape Myrtle is an upright or large shrub that can be either single or multi-stemmed. It is often planted in avenues and gardens for its beautiful flowers, which lasts for months without withering. In full bloom, the pale greens and variegated clusters of flowers provide a striking and refreshing sight.

Tezpur District Court premises planted in 1901 by British officer Martin Barnard, the entire courtyard, starting from the entrance gate, is adorned with about 30 crape myrtle trees. Despite the passage of 123 years, these trees bloom beautifully every year, attracting tourists from across the globe. Residents of Tezpur, along with court officials and employees, take immense pride in these trees. Remarkably, the British, who initially planted these trees, continue to inquire about their condition through letters to the District Commissioner’s office. A few years ago, information about their maintenance was requested from London. The crape myrtle, known scientifically as Lagerstroemia speciosa, is a deciduous plant with purple flowers, commonly found in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Malaysia, Australia, and China. A mature tree can reach heights of 10 to 20 meters, with a straight trunk resembling teak. The leaves are approximately 25 cm long and 6-8 cm wide, with a pointed shape and prominent midrib, and 10-20 pairs of side veins bending towards the leaf margins.

In February and March, the leaves shed completely, and by May, new buds and flowers emerge, arranged in long panicles or compound racemes. These panicles are about 30 cm long, with the blooming season typically extending from May to September during the monsoon period. The crape myrtle has significant economic value due to its colourful flowers, which attract tourists to urban and city roadsides. Additionally, its wood does not easily decay in water, making it ideal for constructing various poles, beams, and water-resistant materials.

Moreover, the crape myrtle possesses medicinal properties. Various herbal medicines are derived from it, and its seeds are used to produce narcotics. The bark and roots are employed to prepare remedies for fever and diarrhea, and all parts of the tree are used medicinally for treating diabetes.

Ultimately, these crape myrtle trees not only enhance the beauty of the Tezpur court premises but also provide a moment of solace to visitors who arrive with heavy hearts.

Tourisim Industrialist and Social Worker Sunil Saraf mentioned that Tezpur has significant potential in the tourism sector. He added that with the right arrangements to attract tourists, the region could become a prominent destination in the tourism sphere.

