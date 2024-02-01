Assam: 17-year-old boy held for rape and murder of 6-year-old girl in Barpeta district

Barpeta: A 17-year-old boy was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Barpeta district on Tuesday.

According to police, the minor was allegedly murdered at Baghbar Mouripam in Barpeta district on January 29.

The body of the minor was found inside a sack at a house in the same village.

After receiving word of the incident, Barpeta district police launched an investigation into the matter and apprehended the culprit.

Mamoni Hazarika, additional superintendent of police, Barpeta district, the accused, who is also a minor, was presented before a local court that committed him to a juvenile observation home.

The officer informed that the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

“The girl was sexually assaulted before being killed. We also recovered the murder weapon,” Hazarika said.

“The accused was presented before a local court, which sent him to a juvenile observation home at Bako in Kamrup district,” Hazarika said.

The officer informed further that the girl’s parents filed a complaint at Baghbar police station on January 26 evening, saying that their daughter went missing while playing outside their house.

The sleuths launched a search operation and on January 29, the minor was found dead inside a sack on the premises of the accused’s house.

A case was registered at Baghbar police station under IPC sections 302 and 210, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

