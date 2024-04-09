Assam: APCC General Secretary Quits Congress, Joins BJP

GUWAHATI: The Congress party in Assam is experiencing a wave of members leaving, with the latest being Padmalochan Doley, who resigned from his position as general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Doley resigned on April 9, sending his resignation letter to APCC president Bhupen Bora. He cited dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning as the reason for his resignation.

The former Congress leader is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party during Union Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Lakhimpur on Tuesday. Many party leaders and workers are also expected to join the BJP formally today.

Some party leaders and workers have strongly criticized the party’s hidden agenda, stating that they will respond appropriately soon.