Assam: APCC General Secretary Quits Congress, Joins BJP

GUWAHATI: The Congress party in Assam is experiencing a wave of members leaving, with the latest being Padmalochan Doley, who resigned from his position as general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
Doley resigned on April 9, sending his resignation letter to APCC president Bhupen Bora. He cited dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning as the reason for his resignation.
The former Congress leader is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party during Union Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Lakhimpur on Tuesday. Many party leaders and workers are also expected to join the BJP formally today.
Some party leaders and workers have strongly criticized the party’s hidden agenda, stating that they will respond appropriately soon.
They have also condemned the party for prioritizing power-hungry politics over principles politics, which has been criticized by Congress leaders and workers.
Earlier on April 3, three leaders quit the party before the Lok Sabha elections.
The three leaders are Manisha Baruah, who was the General Secretary of the Congress party in the Tinsukia district; Amlan Parashar, who held the position of General Secretary in the Youth Congress; and Kaustav Borkotoky, who served as the Vice-President of the Tinsukia District Congress.
The reason for their departure from the party is not clear yet, but there are speculations that they might join the ruling BJP.
Earlier, the APCC had removed Pronab Kumar Baruah from his position as president of the Tinsukia District Congress. This action was taken due to allegations that he was involved in activities that were harmful to the party’s interests.
Baruah later joined the BJP, along with former APCC general secretary Brinchi Neog and senior Congress leaders Mahesh Moran and Thomas Baruah.
They joined the BJP in a ceremony attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
There have been many defections from the Congress party and other opposition parties recently. One of them is Rana Goswami, the former working president of the Congress party, who joined the BJP along with 1,500 of its workers.
ALSO WATCH: