Meghalaya: BJP Leader Al Hek says 80% of Border Issues with Assam resolved

SHILLONG: Meghalaya cabinet minister and BJP leader Al Hek said that 80 percent of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been settled.
The leader also mentioned that they plan to resolve the remaining 20% of the dispute through peaceful discussions and agreements.
The disagreement, which has been going on for 50 years, includes 12 specific areas along the 885 km border between Assam and Meghalaya.
These areas include Upper Tarabari, Gazang Reserve Forest, Hahim, Langpih, and others.
A deal has been made to settle six of the disputed areas. This problem dates back to 1972 when Meghalaya became a separate state from Assam.
The conflict had led to the deaths of at least 12 people in various clashes.
As of November 2022, six people lost their lives in border clashes. Earlier on September 26, 2023, there were more confrontations, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.
On March 16, 2024, the Survey of India conducted a land survey at six spots on the Assam-Meghalaya Border.
This survey was done as a follow-up action to the MoU signed by the Assam and Meghalaya governments regarding the boundary disputes between the two neighboring states that have been pending for a long time.
The disputes exist in 12 spots on the interstate border between the two states and have been pending for the past few decades.
It was decided by both governments two to three years ago to amicably settle the simmering border disputes. Both governments set up regional committees to study and report on the six spots—Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Pilingkata, and Ratacherra – that were the bone of contention between them.
The Survey of India, a national mapping agency under the Department of Science and Technology of the Indian government, is the primary authority tasked with drawing up maps showing the demarcation of boundaries between different states.
