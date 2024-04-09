Meghalaya: BJP Leader Al Hek says 80% of Border Issues with Assam resolved

SHILLONG: Meghalaya cabinet minister and BJP leader Al Hek said that 80 percent of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been settled.

The leader also mentioned that they plan to resolve the remaining 20% of the dispute through peaceful discussions and agreements.

The disagreement, which has been going on for 50 years, includes 12 specific areas along the 885 km border between Assam and Meghalaya.

These areas include Upper Tarabari, Gazang Reserve Forest, Hahim, Langpih, and others.