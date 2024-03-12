Assam: APCC Vice President Steps Down Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, Senior Congress leader Dwijen Sharma stepped down from his position as Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday.

In his resignation, Sharma stated that he was resigning from his post as vice president with immediate effect.

Although the Congress leader did not specify the reasons for his decision in the resignation letter, it has been revealed that he was anticipating a party ticket to contest from the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.

However, he stepped down from his post following reports that Mira Borthakur would be given the ticket to contest from the same constituency.