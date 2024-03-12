Assam: APCC Vice President Steps Down Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, Senior Congress leader Dwijen Sharma stepped down from his position as Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday.
In his resignation, Sharma stated that he was resigning from his post as vice president with immediate effect.
Although the Congress leader did not specify the reasons for his decision in the resignation letter, it has been revealed that he was anticipating a party ticket to contest from the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.
However, he stepped down from his post following reports that Mira Borthakur would be given the ticket to contest from the same constituency.
While Sharma resigned from the position of vice president, he did not indicate whether he would also resign from the Congress party.
Earlier on March 7, a total number of 400 senior Congress activists on Thursday officially joined the BJP. The Congress activists on Wednesday had submitted their resignation to the Congress.
The prominent Congress activists are namely septuagenarian leader Surendra Barua and his wife Pritilekha Baruah (both were former members of APCC), three general secretaries of Darrang District Congress Committee viz. Nur Hussain, Ajijul Hoque and Lutfur Rahman, President of Darrang District Mahila Congress Anita Rajbongshi, Youth Congress activists and 17 former ULFA cadres and 30 BPF activists also joined BJP.
In a jam-packed meeting organized at the office of the District Committee of BJP, Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia in presence of legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, the former legislator Guru Jyoti Das and District President Amarendra Sarma accorded them a hearty welcome to BJP.
Significantly a total number of 517 persons including a good number of religious minority community activists also joined the BJP.
