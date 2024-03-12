Meghalaya: 4 Held in IED Blast Case; Explosives Recovered

Shillong: Following the IED blast in Shillong, the police have apprehended four more suspects in connection with the case.

Police arrested the culprits on Monday night from Ri Bhoi district of the state.

As per reports, East Khasi Hills police along with Ri Bhoi police initiated a joint operation which resulted in the arrest of the four individuals, two from Umsning and two from Nongpoh.

Police also recovered a huge amount of explosives from their possession.

According to sources, the arrested accuseds were planning more bomb blasts in the state.