Meghalaya: 4 Held in IED Blast Case; Explosives Recovered

Shillong: Following the IED blast in Shillong, the police have apprehended four more suspects in connection with the case.
Police arrested the culprits on Monday night from Ri Bhoi district of the state.
As per reports, East Khasi Hills police along with Ri Bhoi police initiated a joint operation which resulted in the arrest of the four individuals, two from Umsning and two from Nongpoh.
Police also recovered a huge amount of explosives from their possession.
According to sources, the arrested accuseds were planning more bomb blasts in the state.
Earlier on March 9, a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb exploded near Them Iew Mawlong in East Khasi Hills on Saturday evening.
Confirming the blast, officials said that the explosion took place inside a small abandoned tin structure. However, no casualties were reported so far.
The blast site, notably an area where locals discard their garbage, led to the injury of one person. The victim was rushed to Woodland Hospital for medical assistance.
Additionally, one shop was damaged due to the explosion.
Police arrived at the scene and a bomb squad was also deployed to access the situation.
According to a statement from the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills District released, the blast took place near the Syndicate Bus Stand, close to Punjabi Lane, around 10:30 p.m. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, and the damage was mainly limited to a small abandoned tin structure and a few nearby window panes.
On March 2, police arrested Storgy Lyngdoh, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) for the outlawed group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).
Sources said Lyngdoh snuck into Meghalaya from Bangladesh. The police found him at his house in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong and arrested him. The HNLC has been writing a lot of demand letters, especially to people in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. This happening is adding to that drama.
