Assam: APCU Udalguri to hold open discussion on September 14

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU), Udalguri district committee, will organize an open discussion between journalists and citizens along with a felicitation ceremony at Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Junior College, Orang, on September 14.

The event will be chaired by senior journalist Gautamjyoti Talukdar, with the inaugural performance by noted artiste Lohit Hazarika. The programme will be inaugurated by Dr Jaydip Chorin, Health and Medical Officer of Orang Primary Health Centre. Keynote addresses will be delivered by Montu Saikia, Associate Editor of Amar Asom, and Dimpul Sutiya, Executive Editor of Dainandin Barta.

Senior journalists of the district, along with representatives from APCU Dhekiajuli co-district committee, Dhekiajuli Press Club, Udalguri Press Club, Kalaigaon, Paneri, Tangla, Bhergaon, East Udalguri, Rowta Press Club, and Dimakuchi E-Media Forum, have been invited. The programme will feature open discussions on issues related to print and electronic media, journalism, and citizen participation. In addition, 100 distinguished personalities including journalists, meritorious teachers, social workers, businessmen, artistes, writers, poets, sportspersons, actors, senior citizens, and farmers will be felicitated.

Among those to be honoured are Narayan Deka (Tangla), Dipak Deka (Kalaigaon), Sajid Khan (Tangla), Saurangchar Baglari (Paneri), Tapan Sengupta (Orang), Gunajit Das (Udalguri), Dhandip Bora (Udalguri), Jatin Deka (Orang), Gobinda Das (Orang), Gaurab Goswami (Rowta), Dhiren Baishya (Udalguri), Sanjay Laa (Koupati), Abdul Awal, Boloram Pathak (Rowta), Prafulla Kumar Boro (Bhergaon), Nibaran Rabha (Harisinga), Fatik Rabha (Tangla), Jonas Baglari (Paneri), Bhuban Bania (Kalaigaon), Bapan Sharma, Kaustubhmani Sharma (Tangla), Pradip Baishya, and others.

The organizers have urged citizens from all sections of society to extend support to ensure the success of the event.

Also Read: Assam: Golaghat district committee of Tea Tribes Women Association formed

Also Watch: