Meeting-cum-awareness programme on e-SHRAM portal held in Shillong

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: In compliance with the directive of the Supreme Court of India to all State Governments as well as the Central Government to register all unorganixed sectors in the county through e-SHRAM portal, a meeting-cum-awareness programme was organized by the Labour Department at Yojana Bhavan, Secretariat, Shillong on Monday. Sanbor Shullai, Labour Minister graced the occasion as the chief guest.

e-SHRAM portal has been developed by the Ministry of Labour & Employment for creating a National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) for optimum realization of their employability and extend the benefits of the social security schemes to them. The database will also help the government in policy and programme making for the unorganized workers and also track their movement from informal to formal sector and vice-versa, their occupation, skill development etc. More importantly, Central and State governments will be provided with a comprehensive database for tackling any national crises like COVID-19 in future.

Addressing the gathering, Sanbor Shullai stressed the importance for all unorganized workers to register on the portal, so that they can access social security and welfare schemes. Informing that under the scheme, registered workers are entitled to receive free accidental insurance under Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year which include Rs. 2 lakh in case of accidental death and permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability, he called upon all stakeholders to encourage and facilitate the registration of the unorganised workers which will help in securing their future.

"Besides awareness programmes at the locality level, the department will also establish more Common Service Centres to help the common people," he added.

The programme was attended by members of the Dorbar Shnongs, Village Councils, CCMTs and Welfare Committees.

