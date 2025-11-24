Assam: Arms supplier arrested in Nagaon; Pistol, cartridges seized

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant breakthrough, Nagaon police arrested an arms supplier, identified as Sadiqur Rahman Choudhury, hailing from Sribhumi district, on Sunday morning. Acting on a tip-off, Nagaon Sadar police recovered a pistol and two live cartridges along with a luxury vehicle bearing registration number AS01FF3035.

During the search, police found the pistol and cartridges inside the vehicle. Sources said that Sadiqur had brought the pistol to Nagaon for sale. The police are interrogating Sadiqur to gather more information about his involvement in the arms trade.

This is not Sadiqur’s first brush with the law. He was previously involved in car theft cases and had been jailed. The arrested individual is currently in police custody at Nagaon PS.

