Assam: Army Jawan Ashok Kumar Sahni Receives Grand Welcome at Home

BISWANATH: A young jawan of the Indian Army received a hero’s welcome when he visited his home for the first time after joining the services.

Ashok Kumar Sahni, a resident of Bihupukhuri village near the Monabari tea estate of Biswanath, was warmly welcomed home for the first time after joining the Indian Army to serve his country. The entire village, including men and women, young and old, celebrated his return with a procession through the streets of the village. They adorned him with garlands of flowers and presented him with multiple traditional gamosas.

Ashok Kumar Sahni holds a special place in his village as the first young man from the village to join the Indian Army. His father, Jagindra Sahni, who supported the family through fishing despite financial hardships, ensured his children received education in Assamese medium schools. Despite earlier setbacks, Ashok Kumar Sahni persevered in his attempts to join the army and eventually succeeded. He comes from a very financially challenged background, and his

Upon his return, the village residents expressed immense joy, celebrating his achievement and honouring his dedication to national service. Ashok Kumar Sahni's homecoming was marked by heartfelt congratulations and a warm reception, reflecting the pride and respect he has earned from his community.

On returning home, he sought blessings from his father and other elders of the village. He also called on other youth of the village and the state as a whole to join the Indian Armed Forces. He also shared his experiences during the training period and his posting with the village children and the elders.