Assam: Supreme Court directive on Doloo generates heat in poll-bound Silchar

Silchar: As the Supreme Court directed the Assam government to maintain status quo at Doloo tea estate where a greenfield airport was proposed to be set up, the opposition politics in Silchar seemed to get a boost up from the blue. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev on Tuesday alleged that the state’s BJP government had intentionally broken the law while the land acquisition was made only to deprive the Barak Valley getting a greenfield airport. The Congress on the other hand said, the Supreme Court directive itself proved that the land acquisition was done in an illegal manner. Asom Mojuri Shramik Union, who protested the greenfield airport project right from the beginning, said the Supreme Court directive was a moral victory for them.

The land acquisition on Doloo tea estate in 2022 raised many eyebrows as at least 150 bulldozers were used to destroy the tea plantations in the Doloo garden. One Tapas Guha and other filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the State government’s move.

On Monday, a bench of the Apex Court comprising the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra questioned the Assam government for clearing the shrubs in the garden without an Environment Impact Assessment Report. The Apex Court also issued notices to the Union government, ministry of Environment and Forest, Assam.

