Assam: Arsenic Crisis Returns to Kuruwabahi as Drinking Water Supply Fails

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Residents of Kuruwabahi in Bokakhat are once again facing an acute drinking water crisis following the suspension of a temporary water supply arrangement, while all Jal Jeevan Mission schemes in the area reportedly remain non-functional.

Water sources in Kuruwabahi have been found to contain arsenic levels ranging from 300 to 350 micrograms per litre, far exceeding the permissible limit of 10 micrograms per litre prescribed for drinking water. Prolonged consumption of contaminated water has exposed residents to serious health risks, including cancer, gastrointestinal ailments, skin diseases, hair loss and birth defects.

Despite the much-publicised Jal Jeevan Mission, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has allegedly failed to ensure a regular supply of safe drinking water in the area.

Taking note of public complaints, former Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi had arranged tanker-based water supply for nearly three months. A 3,000-litre tanker made four to five trips daily to supply water to different localities. However, the arrangement could not cover all areas every day.

The temporary supply has now remained suspended for the last four days. According to sources, the Bokakhat Division of PHED has reportedly stopped the service due to a lack of funds to purchase fuel for the tanker.

Residents have questioned the department’s failure to restore the defunct water supply schemes, even as the temporary arrangement has also been discontinued. The people of Kuruwabahi have urged the Co-District Commissioner to intervene once again and ensure an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water. They have warned that failure to address the crisis could trigger public protests.

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