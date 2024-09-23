State government is making efforts to showcase Assam’s glorious history on global stage: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

DHEKIAJULI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Convention Centre at the Martyr’s Memorial Park in Dhekiajuli on Saturday. Alongside this, he unveiled the statues of the martyrs of Dhekiajuli who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Quit India Movement of 1942, etching their legacy into the annals of India’s struggle for independence.

The state government had allocated approximately Rs. 11.94 crores in the 2020-21 budgets for the construction of the Martyr’s Memorial Park and Convention Centre at Dhekiajuli to preserve the memory of the martyrs whose sacrifices have become immortal. The project, initiated on October 12, 2020, is now open to the public, providing a space where future generations could draw inspiration from the heroism and patriotism of the past.

At the event, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department with active cooperation of the Sonitpur District Administration, Dr. Sarma emphasised the undivided Darrang District’s significant role in India’s freedom movement. He underscored that the acts of bravery exhibited by the people of Darrang during key movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement and Civil Disobedience

Movement and the Quit India Movement of 1942 remain a shining example of nationalism and sacrifice. The Chief Minister offered deep reverence for the martyrs, vowing that their contributions will be forever remembered.

Dr. Sarma highlighted the present government’s ongoing efforts to rediscover and honour Assam’s rich historical legacy. He pointed to initiatives such as the renaming of roads in Dhekiajuli in honour of the martyrs, the establishment of the Convention Centre at the Martyr’s Memorial Park, as well as the unveiling of the statues of the martyrs of Dhekiajuli, as part of a broader vision to bring to light the hidden history of the region. He referred to key projects like the celebration of Lachit Borphukan’s 400th birth anniversary, the proposed Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur, the installation of Lachit Borphukan’s statue in Jorhat, and the proposed revamping of the Jorhat Central Jail into a Freedom Movement Park as significant milestones in promoting Assam’s historical relevance on the global stage. The Chief Minister also noted that UNESCO’s recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site symbolises the state government’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding and advancing Assam’s heritage and identity on the world platform.

He reiterated that Dhekiajuli, with its wealth of mythological and historical significance, remains a testament to the historical evolution and journey of Assam.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma moreover said that in the freedom movement of the nation, Dhekiajuli had an indelible contribution. He said that the sequel of incidents where the freedom fighters from Dhekiajuli took part in their bid to root out the foreign powers from the land and the consequent highhandedness of the British Administration in India perpetrated on them were not highlighted as much as they should have been. As a result, the young generation of the country is deprived of the much-desired information about the role and dedication of the freedom fighters, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Increased Heat Causes Death of Fishes in Biswanath

Also Watch: