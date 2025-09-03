District administration moves to tackle artificial flooding in Namdang Pathalial

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Aayush Garg, on Tuesday visited the Namdang Pathalial area to take stock of the artificial flooding problem that has been troubling residents for a long time. The inspection was carried out in response to repeated complaints from locals about waterlogging and artificial inundation caused by poor drainage and siltation in the region.

During the visit, the District Commissioner interacted with the officials of various departments and instructed them to work in close coordination to find an immediate and sustainable solution. He emphasized that artificial flooding not only disrupts daily life but also causes damage to roads, cultivable land, and public property, posing a long-term risk to the livelihood of the people. He also assured that steps would be taken on a priority basis to address the issue.

Accompanying the District Commissioner during the field visit were Additional District Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of DDMA Lukumoni Borah, Sivasagar Revenue Circle Officer Syed Nekib Barua, and senior officials from the Water Resources Department, PWD (Roads) and DDMA.

Also Read: Poor drainage triggers artificial flood in Demow after heavy rain

Also Watch: