Assam: Marwari Yuva Manch, Tezpur Jagriti Branch organize a cancer screening camp

Tezpur,: Due to increasing cancer cases in the world, MYM (Marwari Yuva Manch) Tezpur Jagriti Branch organized a cancer screening camp for mouth, breast and cervical cancers with blood pressure and sugar level check-up with the courtesy of Tezpur Cancer Centre at Marwari Dharamshala Tezpur.

Dr. Sanjeev K Gupta, Senior Consultant & Head, Dept of Radiation Oncology, Tezpur Cancer Centre was invited as a chief guest of the programme. He delivered a cancer awareness speech on the cancer risk factors, present scenario of cancer in Assam and Northeast, importance of cancer screening, cervix cancer vaccine and the facilities available in TCC. Breast and cervical cancer screening were done by trained oncology staff Dipti Moni Das, Ranjana, Jubilee, Dimpi, Nilotpal, Tarali under supervision of an oncologist.

The total of 54 male and female beneficiaries were screened by oncologist and trained oncology staff. Among them 11 beneficiaries were reported as having high blood pressure, and 8 were reported with high sugar levels and were advised by physician consultation for further confirmation & treatment. During the event, Poonam Pandia, Rajiv Jain, Bishnu Daga, other MYM members were present and coordinated it. In the end, president Sharmila Lohia thanked Tezpur Cancer Centre.

