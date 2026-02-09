Assam-Arunachal high-level meet discusses upcoming polls in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A joint meeting for discussion on preparations for the upcoming General Election to Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, was held in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Biswanath, between the officers and officials of the Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh and the Biswanath district of Assam. In the meeting, various issues regarding co-ordinated efforts for the free, fair, peaceful, and smooth conduct of the elections, including maintenance of law and order, boundary-related sensitivities, preventive measures, and other election related arrangements were discussed thoroughly.

The meeting was attended by district commissioners Lakhinandan Saharia and Vishakha Yadav, Biswanath and Papumpare districts, respectively, Ajagwran Basumatary, SSP, Biswanath, Taru Gusar, SP, Papumpare district, Ashim Borgohain, ADC, Biswanath, Prabhat Pegu, Co-DC, Behali, Debasis Choudhary, ASP Biswanath, Dhiman Hazarika, Election Officer Biswanath, Assistant Commissioner of Papumpare, and other officials of both the districts.

Meanwhile, a LAC-wise awareness programme on EVMs and VVPATs through EVM Demonstration Centre (EDC) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDV) has been started in Biswanath district to provide citizens with a firsthand experience of the voting process and familiarity with the EVMs. The programme includes outreach and awareness activities in the 70-Biswanath, 71-Behali (SC), and 72-Gohpur LACs under Biswanath district. One EVM Demonstration Centre (EDC) at the office of the District Commissioner, Biswanath, and one Mobile Demonstration Van in each LAC have been set to demonstrate the EVM/VVPAT functionality to the public.

