Vote Counting for Golaghat Lok Sabha and Assembly Constituencies to be Held at Furkating College"

Golaghat: At the end of the voting process for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the counting of votes for the three assembly constituencies of Golaghat district will be held at Furkating College in Golaghat district on Tuesday. Out of these, the votes of No. 103 Golaghat Assembly constituency will be counted in 23 rounds in 11 tables, the votes of Dergaon constituency no. 104 in 20 rounds in 11 tables and the votes of No. 106 Khumtai constituency will be counted in 19 rounds in 11 tables.

Along with this, the Postal Ballots of No. 10 Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency will be counted at Furkating College in Golaghat district. A total of 17 tables have been allotted for this purpose. About three hundred officers besides the police administration will be present in the entire process.

