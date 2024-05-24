Assam: Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul gives clarification about controversies of tea workers died due to cholera epidemic in Kakopathar

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul refuted the news being widely circulated that 11 tea workers from Tongona Gaon TE in Kakopathar under Tinsukia district died due cholera epidemic in past 2 weeks. Terming the news item unsubstantiated and devoid of any merit, Paul summarized the reports of IDSP, fact finding team and ICMR reports in front of the media persons on Thursday.

Paul categorically stated that none of the 11 deceased persons died due to cholera as revealed from their medical history and statements of their family members. While 9 persons had no symptom of cholera, 2 persons had symptoms of gastroenteritis. Out of 9 persons, 5 were the patient of cardiovascular diseases, 3 were chronic alcoholic while one had COPD complication. Thus the 11 persons died due to 2 reasons- hypertension and consumption of locally made liquor (sulai), asserted the DC. He further informed that excise team has been pressed into operation at the tea garden to destroy all the illicit liquor dens. Meanwhile, the owner of the Tongona TE Ashoke Kumar Lohia told this correspondent that the garden management would extend all supportive endeavours for the welfare of the workers in the garden.

