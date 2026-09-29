Dima Hasao: Assam Assembly PEC Team Reviews Development Projects

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A six-member team of the Public Estimate Committee (PEC) of the Assam Legislative Assembly, headed by its Chairman and MLA Prasanta Phukan, visited Dima Hasao on Monday to review various development works and schemes being implemented in the district. The team assessed the progress of departmental schemes and projects undertaken through different departments, including those under the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council. As part of the visit, the PEC team held a review meeting with heads of various departments at the Circuit House on Monday evening.

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