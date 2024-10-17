BTC CEM Pramod Boro Chairs Meeting on Reorganization of Development Blocks in BTR for Improved Administration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting at the BTC Secretariat conference hall to discuss the reorganization of development blocks of all districts within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The meeting, attended by the Executive Members of BTC, senior officials, aimed to address administrative challenges stemming from ad-hoc development blocks and overlapping jurisdictions with neighbouring districts. The proposed reorganization seeks to enhance grassroots administration by streamlining service delivery, improving access to development initiatives, and ensuring equitable growth for all beneficiaries. Similar meeting on the reorganization of Development Blocks of BTR was held on October 1.

