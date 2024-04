NAGAON: Saiful Islam Chowdhury from Asom Jana Morcha filed the first nomination papers for Nagaon parliamentary constituency on Monday here. The filing of nomination papers for Nagaon parliamentary constituency for the upcoming LS polls that has been slated to be held in the second phase of the election, have been fixed April 4 as the last date. Saiful Islam Chowdhury filed only one nomination papers.

