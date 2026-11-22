A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Rupam Das, the Lala Block Coordinator of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), had been arrested in connection with an alleged multi-crore financial scam involving the supply of cattle. Police apprehended him at the Hailakandi railway station. When produced before the court on Friday, the judge remanded him to five days of police custody.

According to allegations, Das collected a massive sum of money from 12 Village Organisations (VOs) under the Jiban Jyoti Cluster Level Federation (CLF) after promising to supply Jersey cows. However, the cattle were not delivered as promised, bringing to light alleged financial irregularities amounting to approximately Rs 1.31 crore.

Complainants alleged that the funds collected from the 12 VOs for purchasing the cattle were transferred into the bank account of a firm named Sri Ram Traders, established by Das and his wife. The entire transaction for the cattle procurement was supposed to be routed through this entity. Reports indicate that in August and September 2024, the concerned VOs deposited a total of around Rs 1,32,90,000 as an advance into the account of Sri Ram Traders. Although around 92 HF/Jersey milch cows were supposed to be supplied, only 21 have been delivered so far.

Following the incident, the affected VOs lodged an FIR at the Lala police station seeking a thorough investigation. The complainants also claimed that there was no written approval from higher authorities of ASRLM for this entire initiative.

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