A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Sushmita Dev, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, asserting that there is a vast difference between the ideology and actions of the historic party that led the freedom struggle and the present-day Congress. In a striking remark, she alleged that the Congress has transformed from a political party into a commercial enterprise.

Levelling accusations that party tickets are sold during elections, Dev said that after suffering electoral defeats, the Congress is attempting to shift the blame for its own failures onto the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Addressing an intellectuals’ meet held as part of the BJP-organised programme titled ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ at the Hailakandi Circuit House, Dev criticised the Congress on multiple fronts. Hailakandi MLA Dr Milon Das was also present at the event.

During her address, Dev further claimed that the Congress’s political standing in Assam is currently very weak, noting a significant decline in its public support base and political presence, particularly in the Barak Valley.

The MP also raised serious allegations regarding the Congress’s agitation against the SIR process, claiming that the party’s protest programmes against SIR are being run with funding from foreign forces. She remarked that various global powers are not interested in seeing India’s growing development or PM Modi become prime minister for a fourth term, alleging that those forces are trying to use the Congress to destabilise India’s political environment.

Speaking at the event, MLA Das alleged that in opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress has virtually ended up opposing India. He stated that the SIR is not a new process, pointing out that the Election Commission carried out the exercise during Congress rule as well, yet the party is now opposing the very same process.

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