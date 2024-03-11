Assam: Assam Cabinet Greenlights Key Development Initiatives; Semiconductor Project and Kiran Sheikh Community Council

ASSAM: The Assam Cabinet recently unveiled important decisions in the state. The announcements were preceded by approval to set up a dedicated development board for the community of Kiran Sheikh, a historic milestone for the marginalized group in the Barak Valley. The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the launch of the much-awaited semiconductor project at Jagiroad, with the foundation stone laying scheduled for March 13.

Revealing the outcome of the meeting , Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah stressed that the government was committed to fulfill the long-standing demands of various communities including the Kiran Sheikh community. “The establishment of the Development Council for the Kiran Sheikh Community demonstrates our unwavering commitment to equal development and empowerment,” Baruah said.

He also highlighted the Cabinet’s proactive approach in line with the aspirations of various groups in the country. Apart from these important decisions, the Cabinet also provided a massive budget of Rs 674.81 crore for setting up the Karimganj Medical College, reflecting the government’s emphasis on improving health facilities and infrastructure has been developed. The move is poised to further strengthen health care, especially in underserved areas of the country.

Furthermore, the green-lighted investment of Rs 131.71 crore for the Rang Ghar Project and Rs 380.66 crore for the Amingaon Open Stadium signifies a strong commitment to promote cultural enrichment and sports excellence. The initiative does not only to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Assam but it also provides state-of-the-art facilities in order to train sports skills and encourage community participation in Assam.

The Cabinet meeting decisions underscore the government’s firm resolve to achieve holistic development and meet the needs of the people of Assam. With the opening up of the semiconductor sector and the establishment of the Kiran Sheikh Community Development Council is poised to embark on a transformational journey towards prosperity and inclusion in the state.