ASSAM: In a press release issued by Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Paresh Malakar and Shantanu Borthakur on behalf of the ANS, the party urged the public to look at the performance record of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the last decade. They rightly pinpointed to the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP, contrary to what they have actually achieved.The ANS pointed out that despite promising to create 20 lakh jobs a year, fuel prices will be reduced to Rs 50, inflation has been controlled and the repatriation of black money has not materialised. The organization deplored what it described as a shift towards favored corporate groups, saying government services were cut while public sector assets were supposedly transferred to private groups.

As mentioned the farmers were in dire straits and controversial agricultural legislation was the focus. The ANS has also been criticized for its handling of peasant protests, and the authorities have been accused of using harsh tactics to suppress dissent.

There have also been few concerns about social justice and women's safety. The ANS has also cited the allegations of government indifference to violence against women and apparent inaction when it comes to corruption.

The ANS had also supported opposition candidates Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi and praised them for advocating for public welfare. The statement also expressed concern over the alleged acquisition of tea plantations by BJP ministers and MLAs which could affect the livelihood of top tea workers.

Meanwhile it is also observed that ANS urged voters to consider the wider consequences for their communities and the future. The organization emphasized the importance of proper deliberation before voting.As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the ANS statement highlights growing concerns and sets the stage for a thorough investigation hard on BJP time and way forward for Assam.