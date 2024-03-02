Assam: Assam CM Allocates Rehabilitation Grants to Former ULFA Cadres and Their Kin

ASSAM: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently distributed rehabilitation funds to former cadres and families of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). The mentioned ceremony was held at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati that successfully marks a step towards peace efforts in the region. Under the scheme, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended financial assistance to dedicated ULFA cadres, as well as families injured or harassed in counter-terrorism operations and relatives of missing members with a view to restoring them them into society. This allocation included various forms of assistance, including a vocational training program to equip each member with the necessary skills for self-reliance One-time assistance through fixed deposit certificates was Rs 4 lakh each to 852,000 employees. corresponding to Samarpan cum Rehabilitation Scheme sponsored by Government of India.

In addition to that a sum of Rs 3 million was provided to 45 personnel injured during counter-insurgency operations, and another special amount of Rs 3 million was provided. Rs 5 lakh was given to eight people in recognition of the plight of the victims, while Rs 10 lakh was given to help the next of kin of the 31 missing ULFA cadres.

The project is a result of the Tripartite Peace Agreement between the Centre, the Assam government and the pro-ULFA faction signed in December 2023. The agreement enshrines joint efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, a initiatives such as the recent allotment for resettlement play an important role in the ongoing peacebuilding process.

This initiative shows the Government of Assam's commitment towards addressing the grievances and needs of former insurgents and their families. On the other hand it also emphasis the vitality and the importance of an inclusive approach which is much needed to post-conflict reconstruction and reconciliation efforts in near future.