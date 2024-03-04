Assam: Assam Launches 3 Day Pulse Polio Drive to Immunize 46 Lakh Children

ASSAM: Health Minister of Assam Mr. Keshab Mahanta on Sunday inaugurated a 3 day state-of-the-art allergy drive at Kuthori Primary Health Center in Nagaon district. Tathagata Bhattacharjee announced the inauguration of National Numeracy Day with the aim of providing oral polio vaccine to 4.6 lakh children under 5 years of age.

Massive deployment and awareness systems: More than 24,000 units have been constructed across the 34 districts of Assam as part of the drive.The implementation of such multiple measures underscores the country’s commitment to widespread information and polio eradication.

Mobilizing support at grassroots level: In Mandya district, Deputy Commissioner Kumar issued instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the nadipolio campaign. The proactive approach involves awareness campaigns in schools to encourage student participation.

Each school will appoint a student ambassador to lead the campaign by fostering community involvement and ownership. Also, schools opened at 8 a.m. and provide necessary facilities to facilitate the vaccination process.

Outreach Application in Trichy Corporation: Meanwhile, Trichy Corporation is gearing up for a comprehensive oral polio vaccination program at five locations on March 3. Vaccination camps will be set up at major transport hubs in order to ensure maximum protection. Taking advantage of weekends, when people tend to travel to other cities and tourist destinations, increases accessibility and increases participation in the ride.

Concerted polio eradication efforts : The combined efforts of health officials, government officials and community stakeholders underscore the collective commitment to polio eradication. These proactive measures not only demonstrate the State’s commitment, but also reflect a broader national and global strategy to protect children’s health and well-being from preventable diseases. The pulse polio drive stands as a testament to collective action and underscores the importance of vaccination to protect future generations from debilitating diseases and its harmful occurance in the state of Assam.