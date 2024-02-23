Assam Public Service Commission: CCE Prelims now on March 18

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Finally, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) rescheduled the date for the CCE Prelims 2023 to March 18, 2024. Earlier, it was slated to be held on March 17.

However, the dates fixed for the Preliminary exams of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023 and the State Level Eligibility Test (SLET), the qualifying examination for applying for the posts of Assistant Professors of Universities and Colleges in Northeast India, clashed as they were scheduled on the same day, i.e., March 17, 2024. This became a cause for concern for many aspirants for the two exams, as many had planned to appear for both exams.

Assam's leading student organisation, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) also expressed concern and urged the APSC to reschedule the date for the preliminary of CCE 2023. Following this, the APSC issued a fresh notification on Thursday, which read: "….this is for information to all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023, is rescheduled for 18th March, 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March, 2024 (Sunday)."

