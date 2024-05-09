Meghalaya High Court Receives Interim Report on Illegal Coal Mining Cases

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has received 22nd interim report from Justice (Retd) Brojendra Prasad Katakey. The report mainly focuses on illegal coal mining and transportation cases prevalent in the state. The single-member committee submitted the report. This report delves into diverse aspects of issue.

It sheds light on investigations that are ongoing currently. The report brings up concerns about abandoned mines and environmental restoration efforts. It also points out necessity for auditing allocated funds.

According to this report a total of 402 cases have been registered. These cases are related to illegal transportation of coal. The police stations across different districts of Meghalaya registered them under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and the Indian Penal Code. Investigations into 65 cases are still pending from these. The committee probed into this issue. The aim was to seek clarification from State police about the reasons for the delay.

An equal 83 cases have been filed in relation to unauthorized coal mining. Of these there are investigations into 50 cases still remaining. The committee implores Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) Sacheng R. Marak to provide clarifications. This is in regards to the delays in investigation. We expect these clarifications within two weeks. Also, we need updates on finalized trials.

Moreover the report emphasizes worries about the termination of deserted coal mines. This is noteworthy since initiating this process still takes place mainly in planning Detailed Project Reports (DPR). These reports are by Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI). Approximately 26,000 rat-hole mine entrances in East Jaintia Hills alone need closure. This closure is demanded due to mining concordats. So the committee proposes rapid execution of mine termination plans. Alongside these plans, they propose the construction of barriers at entrances to ward off incidents.

Indeed the report notably emphasizes the stagnant progress in addressing environmental harm instigated by coal mining activities. Some projects have indeed been licensed from the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF). Yet, they remain unaudited.

The committee accentuates the critical need for environmental restoration initiatives. This holds true especially in addressing Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) from unmaintained mine pits. These pits persistently impact local communities.

Furthermore the report underlines the imperative for auditing of the MEPRF. This is to ensure judicious usage of allocated money. There is significant funding available including a sum of Rs 400 crore in MEPRF. Over Rs 100 crore is available with Central Pollution Control Board. Despite this, no audit procedure has taken place to date.