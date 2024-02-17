Assam: Assam Villagers Newly Trained to Cultivate Anti-Elephant Lemon Fences

ASSAM: With the view to address the emerging human-elephant conflict and to provide livelihood opportunities on Assam Lemon Farming a special training program was conducted. The program was held recently in villages of Jeypore, Dibrugarh and Konwarbam between Aaranyak with the British Asian Trust.

The aim of the program is to help and support a total of 38 villagers in the areas mentioned above in order to learn the requisite skills for growing Assam grown lemons in a sustainable process. This initiative would also help to create effective bio-fences against frequent human - elephant attacks that takes place constantly.

Well known experts Sanghamitra Sarmah and Sharmistha Borgohain presided over the training sessions. They spoke on the numerous aspects of the training. Apart from that various other suggestions and discussions were undertaken on various plantation techniques, pest control methods and management techniques with emphasis on harvesting cycles and market linkage and potential of lemons.

Dr. Alolika Sinha who is a well known conservation biologist expressed her gratitude for the cooperation with the local communities and the partial support to 15 potential of the beneficiaries by supplying sampling of lemons to a graceful beginning of the bio-fence projects. The purpose of conducting the program fits well with Aaranyak and the British Asia Trust’s major objective of creating an organic coexistence between humans and elephants in the states of Assam and Meghalaya.

The training program was commenced with an introduction by Bidisha Borah (Aaranyak) who threw light on the importance of the cause. The program was attended by officials and members of the project team. Village Champion Rajib Chetia along with the cooperation and support from Mr. Dhantu Gogoi and Mr. Ejaz Ahmed (Aaranyak) conducted a pre-post evaluation through questionnaire method in order to measure the practical knowledge of the event trainees. This new initiative provides support to the villagers with new and improved sustainable solution in order reduce the posing challenges of human-elephant conflict. It provides an additional source of livelihood of the community through market linkage and sale Assam lemons.To foster a deeper understanding of wildlife conservation and encouraging environment friendly methods rightly paves the way for the communities and wildlife through peaceful settlement in the region.

