Assam Assembly Election: Darrang witnesses rush of nominations on final day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The final day for filing nominations for the Assembly election saw a flurry of activity in Darrang district, with more than a dozen candidates submitting their papers for the three key constituencies of Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon. Among the notable candidates who filed on the final day are the sitting BJP legislator of Sipajhar, Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, former legislator of Sipajhar Binanda Kumar Saikia of Congress, sitting AIUDF legislator of Dalgaon Mazibur Rahman, President of Assam Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha and the BJP’s nominee for Mangaldai Nilima Devi emerging as a key woman leader in the fray for the now-unreserved seat, District Congress President Rijumoni Talukdar, Congress candidate for Mangaldai, Krishna Saha, Chairperson of Kharupetia Municipal Board and BJP candidate contesting from Dalgaon, and Congress-supported candidate from Raijor Dal in Dalgaon Azizur Rahman. The district also saw prominent independent entries, particularly in Dalgaon, where lawyer Rekibuddin Ahmed and well-known trader Ainul Haque filed their nominations as independents, adding to the multi-cornered contest in the seat.

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