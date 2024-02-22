Mizoram Congress Elects New Leadership in Recent Party Elections

AIZAWL: The Mizoram Congress recently completed its party elections on Tuesday, bringing in new leadership to guide the party ahead.

The former president, Lalsawta, had previously declared his resignation, citing accountability for the party's electoral defeat and expressing a willingness to pave the way for the younger generation.

Lal Thanzara, a former minister, will take over from Lalsawta in the highest-ranking position within the Mizoram Congress.

Lal Thanzara, brother of former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, reportedly defeated Zodintluanga Ralte, a former minister, by a margin of 112 votes in Tuesday's party election.