Assam Assembly Polls: Nominations Filed across State

CORRESPONDENTS

SIVASAGAR: The nomination process for the Assam Assembly elections gained pace in Sivasagar district, with key candidates filing for two constituencies. In the 96 Sibsagar LAC, Prodip Hazarika (AGP) and Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) submitted nominations, while APCC President Gaurav Gogoi urged voters to support Congress and allies. In the 97 Nazira LAC, Debabrata Saikia (INC), Pankaj Mahanta (Independent), and Mayur Borgohain (BJP) filed their papers. Nominations for the 95 Demow LAC are expected on Monday.

DIBRUGARH: Senior BJP leader and Power Minister Prasanta Phukan filed his nomination for the Dibrugarh Assembly constituency, seeking a fifth consecutive term. Accompanied by a large procession, Phukan has steadily increased his victory margins since first winning the seat in 2006. Polling in Dibrugarh is scheduled for April 9.

HAFLONG: Daniel Langthasa, a prominent NPP leader from Dima Hasao, filed his nomination for the 113 Haflong (ST) constituency amid heavy rain, drawing strong local support. Born in 1983, he transitioned from engineering to politics, starting with Congress before joining NPP in 2026 as Chief Coordinator for Dima Hasao.

Langthasa previously served in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, advocating for tribal land protection, Sixth Schedule autonomy, and anti-corruption measures. He also convenes the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee. A musician and cultural promoter, Langthasa engages youth via social media, positioning himself as a bridge between traditional roots and modern political vision in the Northeast.

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) announced 11 official candidates from the BTC area for the Assam Assembly elections, declared by Hagrama Mohilary, BPF President and BTC Chief. Key candidates include Sabharam Basumatary (Gossaigaon), Dr. Rezual Karim (Porbotjhora), and Seoli Brahma Mohilary (Kokrajhar).

Mohilary said BPF, as an NDA partner, will contest 11 of 15 BTC seats, following party guidelines. He acknowledged some senior leaders were not included but assured alternative roles. Meanwhile, the UPPL has announced 19 candidates, including 15 in BTC and four outside.

DONGKAMUKAM: Nomination filing began on Friday at Hamren, West Karbi Anglong, for the newly bifurcated 111 Rongkhang and 112 Amri LACs. Supporters welcomed candidates with traditional music and festivities.

Dr. Tuliram (Rongkhang) and Dr. Habey Teron (BJP, Amri) expressed confidence in winning and implementing development schemes. Bikrom Hanse (APHLC, Amri) criticized existing infrastructure and pledged to unify tribal communities and strengthen the Sixth Schedule.

The last day for nominations is March 23. Rongkhang has 1,29,525 voters, while Amri has 97,413.

MORIGAON: Two BJP candidates filed nominations for the Assam Assembly elections on Friday. Piyush Hazarika will contest from 52 Jagiroad, and Ramakanta Deuri from 54 Morigaon. Hazarika offered prayers at Deusal Mandir before filing. Siddique Ahmed (AIUDF) also submitted his nomination for 53 Laharighat.

GOLAGHAT: BJP candidates Ajanta Neog (103 Golaghat) and Biswajit Phukan (107 Sarupathar) filed their nominations on Friday at the District Commissioner's office ahead of the April 9 polls. Over 15,000 party workers joined mass rallies to escort them. Both candidates pledged to work responsibly for local development and serve their constituents.

NAZIRA: Debabrata Saikia filed his nomination Friday for the 97 Nazira Assembly constituency, marking his fourth contest from the seat. Hundreds of supporters, including the tea tribe community, joined a vibrant rally with Jhumur and Bihu performances. Senior Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, accompanied him.

Saikia criticized BJP's alleged misrule, while Gogoi predicted the party would be "wiped out" in Sivasagar and called for a new era in Assam, contrasting BJP's governance with Congress values of secularism and constitutional respect.

BOKO: The National People's Party (NPP), the only recognized national party from the Northeast, has officially fielded its candidate for the 28-Boko-Chaygaon (ST reserved) constituency.

According to reports, the NPP ticket has gone to Gancheng B. Sangma, a resident of Hahim near the Assam-Meghalaya border. Formerly associated with the Indian National Congress, Sangma later joined the NPP and has now secured the party's nomination. The constituency, under Kamrup district, is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and is home to diverse communities including Bodo, Rabha, and Garo.

JAMUGURIHAT: Padma Hazarika (BJP) filed his nomination Friday for Naduar LAC at Tezpur, accompanied by a large rally of party workers and supporters. He offered prayers at Kachari Gaon Namghar and Sri Sri Nagsankar Temple, expressing confidence of winning by over one lakh votes.

Sunil Chetry, former AAGSU president, was declared the Congress candidate and received a warm welcome while filing his nomination.

Naduar LAC has 2,01,494 voters (1,00,670 male, 1,00,822 female, 2 transgender), including 4,082 new voters, who will decide the contest on April 9.

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