Indian and Myanmar Armies Organize Free Medical Camp at Indo-Myanmar Border, Aid Nearly 100 Patients

TINSUKIA: As a goodwill gesture, a free medical camp was organized jointly by Indian and Myanmar Army on Tuesday at Pangsau Pass in Indo-Myanmar border. The camp conceptualized by the Commandant of 10 Assam Rifles (AR) based at Jairampurunder Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh was assisted by a team of AR medical units.

Nearly 100 patients from Pangsau and nearby villages of Myanmar attended the medical camp and free medicines and treatments were provided to them, some of them were critical who were advised accordingly. The Commandant while interacting with media said many patients have been suffering from communicable diseases. The people residing in these areas numbering around 1200 are poor and unable to procure medicines, ration and essential items as Namjung Bridge which is around 30 km away is presently damaged thus supply line is blocked. All the patients were from Myanmar and the medical team extended the best possible help with the available facilities, said the Commandant adding that the Indian Army have been maintaining an excellent cordial relation with Myanmar Army and hoped to hold medical camps in future with mutual interest.

