Assam: Assistant professor of CIT Kokrajhar Dr. Santosh Kumar, makes it to top scientist list

KOKRAJHAR: After two faculty members of Bodoland University, Dr. Santosh Kumar, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Food Engineering and Technology, Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar has been named among the “top 2% of scientists in the world,” as per the list published on September 16 by the Stanford University, USA, in collaboration with Elsevier Data Repository. He got 927 ranks in food science and an overall rank of 87886 in the world.

Dr. Kumar is holding the position of Assistant Dean (Research and Development) at Central Institute of Technology. His research work is mainly focused on biopolymer-based food packaging systems to provide an alternative to the fossil fuel-based synthetic plastic packaging.

Dr. Kumar has more than 14 years of teaching and research experience in food science and technology, particularly in sustainable food packaging. Dr. Kumar has authored more than 60 publications, including 45 peer-reviewed journal papers and 19 book chapters. He also edited four books, which were published by reputed international publishers like Wiley, Taylor & Francis, and Scrivener. He has received several awards, including the Overseas Associateship Award by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

He is a professional member of many scientific societies and institutions, including the Royal Society of Chemistry, London. He also serves as an editorial board member of many reputed journals, including “Sustainable Chemistry and Pharmacy,” published by Elsevier.

