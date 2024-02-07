Assam: Assistant Teacher of Athabari Higher Secondary School, Niren Gogoi passes away

DEMOW: Niren Gogoi (55), an inhabitant of Deoriting Sikarisuk Gaon (Nemuguri) near Demow and an Assistant Teacher of Athabari Higher Secondary School passed away on Monday night. Niren Gogoi suddenly fell ill and died. The body of Niren Gogoi was brought to Athabari Higher Secondary School on Tuesday where the school staff of Athabari Higher Secondary School paid their last respect to Niren Gogoi and their deepest condolence to the bereaved family. Niren Gogoi left behind his wife, two daughters, a son and a host of relatives.

