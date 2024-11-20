Assam: Assistive device distributed to specially-abled persons at Laharighat

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: A programme on assistive device distribution among specially-abled persons was organized by the Social Justice and Woman Empowerment, Government of Assam, and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Cooperation (ALIMCO) at Laharighat block on Tuesday. The Laharighat constituency MLA, Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazare; Laharighat’s BDO Manita Das Ranghang; Child Development Project Officer Jitu Deka; Account Officer Rantu Thakuria; and supervisors were present on the occasion. It is worth mentioning that the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and the ELIMCO distributed the assistive devices among more than 200 people with disabilities under the Child Development Project. The inauguration ceremony was held today under the initiative of the Child Development Project Officer of Laharighat ICDS, Jitu Deka.

