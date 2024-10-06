Assam Government Inaugurates Co-District Commissioner Offices in Jagiroad and Laharighat to Boost Administrative Efficiency and Development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Assam Government officially inaugurated the offices of the Co-District Commissioner in Jagiroad and Laharighat areas on Saturday as a significant step in the administrative efficiency and decentralization of governance. The Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika while inaugurating the co district office of Jagiroad at Jagibhakatgaon said, “The initiative will usher in a new era of governance in the district, ensure timely public service facilities and promote comprehensive development.”

The Excise, Science and Technology, Climate Change Department and Parent Minister of the district Keshav Mohanta while inaugurating the Laharighat office said that this co-district will meet the needs of the region, promote economic growth, social justice, and empowerment.

District Commissioner Devashish Sharma also praised the initiative and expressed confidence that the new offices will usher in more orderly and effective governance in Jagiroad and Laharighat areas. He is confident that these new offices will act as a catalyst for growth. The event was attended by local MLA Ramakant Deuri, Laharighat MLA Asif Md. Nazar, Chief Executive Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council, Morigaon, Jeevan Chandra Konwar, Superintendent of Police Hemant Kumar Das, District Development Commissioner, Additional Commissioners and officers of various departments.

