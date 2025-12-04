Assam Association Faridabad announces newly constituted executive body

FARIDABAD: The Assam Association Faridabad (AAF), a prominent socio-cultural organization dedicated to the welfare and cultural enrichment of Assamese residents in Faridabad, successfully constituted its new executive body recently. The meeting took place at the Magpie Tourist Resort, 16-A, Faridabad, under the able guidance of the association’s founder president, Putul Saikia.

The selection process for the new executive committee was conducted in a fair and transparent manner by the two presiding officers, Rituparn Sharma and Dr Jayanta Thakuria. Members of the association actively participated in the proceedings, reaffirming their commitment to AAF’s mission of fostering unity, cultural preservation, and overall uplift of the Assamese community in the region.

The newly formed executive body is expected to spearhead various cultural, educational, and social initiatives in the coming year, strengthening the bond among Assamese families and promoting the rich heritage of Assam in Faridabad. The newly formed Executive Committee of the Assam Association, Faridabad, includes president Hemanga Baruah; vice presidents Manash Protim Das and Shiva Saikia; general secretary Rajib sarma; and treasurer Nayan Jyoti Borah, stated a press release.

