Assam CM Confident Of Eliminating Terrorism After Arrest Of Top ISIS Leaders In Dhubri

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed on Thursday that terrorism will be eradicated in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
The Assam CM's statement comes in response to the capturing of two high-profile ISIS leaders by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police in the state's Dhubri district.
CM Sarma reacted to a ‘X’ post from Assam police by stating," We shall continue our fight against the fundamentalist and eradicate terrorism from the soil of our nation under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you, @assampolice."
Meanwhile, in a major development, the Assam police's STF unit nabbed two high-ranking ISIS leaders in Dhubri district of Assam.
The captured terrorists were identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi, the head of ISIS in India, along with his associate going by the name of Anurag Singh alias Rehan.
Parthasarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF), and Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) led this high-stakes operation of the STF.
Mahanta revealed that sister agencies provided crucial intelligence about the duos plans to enter India through the Dhubri sector to carry out nefarious activities.
According to the IG (STF), based on the information, an STF team was assigned with the task of tracing and arresting the ISIS leaders who are also wanted by NIA.
In this regard, the team proceeded to Dhubri in the evening hours of March 19. Subsequently, a manhunt was launched in the International border area to nab the terrorists, since the input received was found to be credible.
The search operation led to the detection of the accused individuals in Dhubri's Dharmasala area at around 4:15 am on March 20, after they had crossed the international border. The duo were arrested and brought to the STF office at Guwahati.
Notably, Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi, son of Ajmal Farooqi from Chakrata, Dehradun has been identified as the mastermind of ISIS's India module while his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan, son of Manbir Singh from Diwana, Panipat converted to Islam, with his wife being a Bangladeshi national.
