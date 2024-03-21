Assam CM Confident Of Eliminating Terrorism After Arrest Of Top ISIS Leaders In Dhubri

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed on Thursday that terrorism will be eradicated in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Assam CM's statement comes in response to the capturing of two high-profile ISIS leaders by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police in the state's Dhubri district.

CM Sarma reacted to a ‘X’ post from Assam police by stating," We shall continue our fight against the fundamentalist and eradicate terrorism from the soil of our nation under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you, @assampolice."