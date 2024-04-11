Delhi MP and BJP’s star campaigner Manoj Tiwari campaigns for Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Delhi MP and BJP’s star campaigner Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday attended an election rally at Jalan Nagar in Dibrugarh. Tiwari campaigned for Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is contesting parliamentary elections from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. Tiwari with his style campaigned for Sonowal. He with his hit songs campaigned for the Union Minister. Speaking at the programme, Manoj Tiwari said, “We urged the people to vote for BJP because under the Narendra Modi government development has been happening everywhere. In last 10 years, the BJP government has been doing all round development.” Manoj Tiwari participated in a roadshow in Doomdooma and Tinsukia on Wednesday campaigning for Sarbananda Sonowal. Tiwari campaigned in Tinsukia and Doomdooma as the area has a sizeable Bhojpuri population and to garner support for the BJP candidate, he was sent by the BJP high command to campaign for the candidates.

Also Read: Assam: Governor Forms Committee for Rehabilitation Assessment of Surrendered ULFA Cadres

Also Watch: